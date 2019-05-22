Like the temperature break? It’s almost over!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have had a relatively cool day today. Many areas didn’t make it out of the 70s for highs. However, that won’t be the case much longer.
Even by tomorrow, we will make it back to the mid 80s (a few degrees above average, by the way). There is a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
The heat really turns back on by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. That is 15 degrees above average for late May. The problem is that it won’t stop there. We can expect the same kind of heat over the weekend and even on Memorial Day Monday. In fact, we may still be seeing the mid 90s by the middle of next week.
Rain chances will be quiet low every day. It won’t be much better than 10% on any given day after tomorrow.
Enjoy the evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
