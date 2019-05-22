FBI search warrant gives new details in raid on Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A copy of the search warrant executed on the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in late April obtained by WBTV is providing new details about the federal investigation that led to the indictment of now-suspended Sheriff Alex Underwood, his chief deputy and a lieutenant at the agency.
FBI agents spent most of the day on April 29 searching the sheriff’s office.
The raid happened roughly two weeks before Underwood, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse and Lieutenant Johnny Neal were indicted on charges related to the arrest of a man on his porch days before Thanksgiving in November 2018.
The indictment includes charges that the Underwood and his deputies deprived the man of his rights, then falsified documents to cover up what prosecutors say was an illegal search of the man’s home and, later, made false statements to investigators.
Those charges are all included on the search warrant as reasons why investigators needed to search the office. In addition, agents said they were investigating potential conspiracy crimes as well as witness tampering.
WBTV first requested a copy of the warrant under the Freedom of Information Act one day after the raid but did not receive the document until Tuesday afternoon.
The warrant provided to WBTV also includes a list of items seized, including at least four cell phones and the personnel files of six deputies, including Sprouse and Neal. Agents also took multiple computers, hard drives and thumb drives, the warrant says.
Outside of the federal courthouse on Tuesday, Underwood’s attorney said his client had not committed any of the offenses for which he is charged and characterized the investigation as “an attack on law enforcement.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.