Clouds, rain chances and cooler temps expected ahead of heat wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the high-pressure cell to our north drifts across New York today, the flow of air coming into the Carolinas is out of the east, meaning more clouds and cooler – near average - temperatures.
While Charlotte will still probably inch back up to the lower 80s this afternoon, and some neighborhoods in the foothills will fall short of 80°. With moisture pooling across the WBTV viewing area, it’s even possible that a few thunderstorms will pop up around the Charlotte area late in the day.
Thursday will be a transition day, as we move back above average. Here’s the deal: as a warm front to our west cuts to the north, we’ll jump back into the mid to upper 80s along with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. And that’s just the start.
As has been advertised, our first true heat wave of the season is set to begin on Friday. Sunshine will dominate and rain chances will be very low going into - and even beyond the holiday weekend – with afternoon readings in the low to mid 90s for at least 5 days in a row, challenging record high temperatures along the way!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
