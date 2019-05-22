Checkers run over Marlies for game 3 win

The Checkers improved to 9-2 in the playoffs. The Marlies were undefeated before dropping the last two … Including their Game 2 comeback, the Checkers scored 10 unanswered goals in the series prior to the Marlies’ late goal tonight … Poturalski recorded his 15th point of the playoffs, tying him with San Diego’s Adam Cracknell for the league lead and setting a new team record for most points in a single postseason … This was the first three-point game of Patrick Brown’s five-season AHL career. He now had four points (2g, 2a) in three AHL playoff games this season … Tomas Jurco’s two-point performance gives him five points (2g, 3a) in his last two games. He has 12 points in 11 playoff games and 29 points in 30 games since joining the Checkers in late February … Carrick extended his point streak to seven games (1g, 6a), which is one shy of Morgan Geekie’s franchise record set earlier this postseason … Geekie ranks tied for third in playoff scoring with 13 points (6g, 7a) … Nedeljkovic’s 2.13 goals-against average trails only Marlies netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo, who exited this game after two periods … Forwards Scott Davidson, Steven Lorentz, Stelio Mattheos, Jacob Pritchard and Zack Stortini, and defensemen Dennis Robertson, Bobby Sanguinetti and Eric Williams were healthy extras.