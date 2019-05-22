Burke High School Band preparing to head to Normandy, France for D-Day celebrations

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County High School bands are developing a reputation.
“They know us all over the world, “ said East Burke High School Band Director Jonathon Berry.
The East Burke Band played at the 70th anniversary of D-Day and just over two years ago, a band comprised of students from all four high schools in the county performed in Hawaii at the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Now another combined band is on the way to Normandy, France.
“I’m very excited,” said band member Luke Duckworth.
The band was invited by organizers of the 75th D-Day Anniversary celebrations. They will perform in at least three venues, including the cemetery at Omaha Beach. The students and teachers and families have been raising money for two years to be able to go. 63 students will make the trip.
Band leaders say it will be a moving and life changing experience for many. The celebration in France is expected to be the last major remembrance of D-Day while veterans who served there are still alive. Parent Jody Brown says she is proud to be going with her son and everyone else.
“This is going to be an amazing trip for all of us.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.