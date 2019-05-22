14 arrested in organized retail theft sting operation at Matthews Lowe’s

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested 14 people in an organized retail sting operation in Matthews Tuesday.
According to the Matthews Police Department, the operation was based around thefts reported at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store located on Matthews Township Parkway.
Due to the significantly high number of thefts reported from the store in recent months, Matthews detectives partnered with the Lowe’s Loss Prevention Unit to conduct the operation.
This operation was initiated on April 17, 2019, and concluded on May 17, 2019. It utilized many tactics to include surveillance, increased uniform and undercover patrols, intelligence and crime analysis.
According to officials, 14 people were charged and 30 charges were filed. Not all names or pictures were provided.
Police say 69 outstanding warrants served, as 16 larceny from auto cases were closed by arrest and five mail theft/financial fraud cases were closed by arrest.
There was $5,870 worth of property recovered.
“Organized Retail Theft is unfortunately an ongoing problem for many jurisdictions in our region. We want our citizens, business owners and visitors to know that we are highly focused on this issue and will continue to use every measure at our disposal to combat it. We owe the success of this operation to a collaborative effort between our Detectives, Lowe’s Loss Prevention and our continued partnership with neighboring law enforcement agencies," Matthews Police said.
