Teen dies at hospital one day after crash in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager died at a hospital in Winston-Salem Monday one day after he crashed in Iredell County, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle wreck happened Sunday on Mount Bethel Road near Harmony. Troopers say 16-year-old Edwin Alejandro Rogers was driving a 1999 Ford pickup south when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, then struck a fence and a tree.
Rogers was taken by Iredell County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem where he died the next day. There were no passengers in his vehicle at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
Troopers say Rogers was wearing his seat belt and was not impaired, but that speeding appeared to play a contributing factor in the crash.
No further information has been released.
