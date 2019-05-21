Report: 63-year-old partially blind man found living in home with no food, water, utilities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police say a man was transported to a local hospital Sunday after being found in a Loris area home without food, water or utilities.
According to an Horry County police report, a person checking the home on Noble Road found the 63-year-old man lying on a mattress in the dark.
The man said he has not seen anyone come by the house in a few days and has not had anything to eat or drink in that span, the report states.
The man was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Once at the hospital, the man reported to police that he had been living in the home for three to four months with a woman but had not seen her in two days.
The woman had moved out of the home but would bring food to the man every other day, the report states.
The man, who is partially blind, was unable to provide additional information on the woman, according to police.
Police say the man had dirty clothes, no access to food or water, and no utilities.
According to the report, the man showed an inability to care for himself.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Social Services were contacted by police, the report states.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.