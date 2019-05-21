Women targeted by peeping tom taking pictures under dresses at Walmart, Target in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have identified the man involved in multiple peeping tom incidents at Walmart and Target in Huntersville.
According to the Huntersville Police Department, the man frequented both stores.
In the Walmart incident, police say a 26-year-old woman told them that the man reportedly used a camera and took a picture under her dress. In the Target incident, a 31-year-old woman reported similar behavior.
“Unfortunately there’s people out there who just take advantage of people,” said Odette Saglimbini, officer with the Huntersville Police Department.
Shoppers outside of the Target said having a photo like that taken could be traumatizing to a woman.
Kari Barrentine says she recently moved to the Huntersville area because she feels so safe here.
She comes to this Target about four times a week.
“I have a little girl because any time there is a news story about someone doing deviant behavior that’s obviously concerning,” said Barrentine. “I’m grateful I don’t wear skirts.”
Shoppers like Caroline Marquis say hearing the news makes her angry.
“I feel like I might punch him or something,” said Marquis.
Police say these peeping tom crimes can be hard to catch.
“It’s hard to prevent things like that because they are very brazen about it and you might not even know what happened,” said Officer Saglimbini.
“I think I tend to pay attention to whose around me but with more of curiosity and not concern, so maybe now more concern,” said Barrentine.
Officials say charges are pending and they will release a name once the man has been formally charged.
No further information was released.
