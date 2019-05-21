Officials: An estimated 50,000 people enjoyed Cheerwine Festival

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For weeks prior to the third annual Cheerwine Festival held on Saturday, organizers were predicting that it would be the largest one yet. It now appears they were exactly right.
Salisbury Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves told The Salisbury Post that at least 50,000 celebrated the iconic Salisbury-born soft drink. Salisbury Police Lt. Lee Walker went even higher, estimating the crowd at closer to 60,000.
Downtown merchants who were open on Saturday reported record sales for the day. Pam Hylton-Coffield at Stitchin’ Post thought it may have been her store’s biggest single day ever.
Perfect weather, a new location, and the appearance of popular recording group Smash Mouth seemed to be the ideal combination for the record setting turnout. The band even - joked(?) - about making Salisbury their new home on Twitter.
The 2020 Cheerwine Festival is set for May 16.
