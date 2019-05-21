No injuries reported after truck rear-ends school bus carrying 20 children in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say there were no injuries after a truck rear-ended a school bus with 20 children on board in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the accident at East Ozark Avenue and New Hope Road around 4 p.m.
The accident involved a school bus with about 20 children on board.
Police say a white Chevrolet truck reportedly rear-ended the bus from Holbrook Middle School. There are no injuries.
Officials say the accident that is still under investigation.
No further information was released.
