Murdered young Salisbury mother remembered for her love of family, ability to overcome challenges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A funeral service was held today for a young Salisbury mother who lost her life one week ago in what police said was a random act of violence. Mya Miller was shot to death while sitting in a car at the intersection of N. Long Street and E. 11th Street in Salisbury by a man who has now been charged with a long list of crimes.
A large crowd steadily they filled the sanctuary of Crown In Glory Lutheran Church in Salisbury, many stopping to grieve with Mya Miller’s heartbroken family. Last week her grandmother said she was a very special woman and loving mother.
“She loved people, she loved herself, her baby was her heart," said Amanda Miller.
“A mother has been taken from her child, a mother and father have lost their child," said Reverend Donald Anthony during the service on Tuesday. “What in the world is going on in our community?”
As family and friends mourned. Reverend Anthony talked about the senselessness of the crime that took Mya’s life.
“I am having a hard time wrapping my head around all of this. I’ve got questions. I don’t understand. It hurts, it’s unreal. And this unnecessary violence in our community by us, Lord have mercy on us…I have questions," reverend Anthony said.
Salisbury Police say Jeffrey Wayne Hooker, Jr., followed Mya and the man driving the car in which she was riding, then at that intersection, shot and killed her. He’s also charged with firing into homes and cars, and police say, it’s all random.
“We cannot find any link between the victim and the suspect at this point," said Lt. Greg Beam of the Salisbury PD.
Their faith will see them through this, family members said, but today the pain was very real, very evident, and heartbreaking. Reverend Anthony offered comfort.
“There is nothing in all of creation that can separate you or me or Mya from that love," Anthony said. "God loved her to everlasting life.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.