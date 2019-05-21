Mississippi coroner accused of selling fake funeral plans to senior citizens

GRENADA, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man is accused of selling fake funeral plans to senior citizens.
Eddie Skeeter Robinson, owner of Skeeter Robinson Funeral Home and coroner in Grenada, Miss., was indicted by a Desoto County grand jury on six counts of insurance fraud wire fraud, false pretense embezzlement and conspiracy involving a Southaven couple.
The 92-year-old man, who did not want to be identified, says he bought a pre-need insurance policy from Robinson for funeral services and burial for him and his wife for $7,000.
According to the indictment, Robinson never revealed that he did not have a license or a trust for the money the couple paid to Robinson.
The indictment also says Robinson used the money for his own purposes.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office showed up at the couple’s house a few weeks ago looking for information.
It is unclear if there are other victims.
Robinson was arrested and booked in the Desoto County jail Thursday on a $100,000 bond. He made bail on the same day.
WMC reached out to Robinson who did want to comment.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.