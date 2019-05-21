Lowcountry town recognizes 11-year-old boy for saving mother’s life

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 11-year-old boy’s heroic action was recognized Monday night.
Cottageville Town Council honored the young boy for saving his mother’s life, after she was shot.
Police believe Channta Kelly was shot in April by her ex-boyfriend, and her son was home when it happened.
The Kelly family says the young boy stepped in immediately, putting pressure on the injury and kept her talking until the ambulance arrived.
Cottageville police say without the boy’s quick and brave response his mom may not be alive today.
“It’s a miracle," said Police Chief Jeffery Cook."He stepped up and did what he had to do."
Bond was revoked on Monday for the suspect in the shooting, William Sanders. Sanders will stay in jail until his trial.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.