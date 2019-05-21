High school student being held on $1 million bond for ‘communicating threats of mass violence’

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was charged for making threats at a high school in Gaston County Tuesday and his bond has been set at $1 million.
According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers charged 18-year-old Jacob Brandon Rhyne with communicating threats of mass violence.
Rhyne is a student at North Gaston High School in Dallas, NC.
An investigation into the incident began Monday after school administration was made aware of a threat allegation and informed the School Resource Officer of this information.
Police say the threat was communicated to several students at the school.
The investigation and threat assessment commenced immediately and as a result, a knife and brass knuckles were found in Rhynes’'s vehicle.
The vehicle was on the school campus at the time of the initial investigation. Rhyne was subsequently arrested for possession of weapons on state property (Public School).
Rhyne is in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $5,000 bond for the possession of weapons on state property and a $1 million bond for communicating threats of mass violence.
The investigation is continuing and there are no further charges pending at this time.
Anyone with further information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
