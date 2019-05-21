Dip in temps until Thursday, then the heat goes up as summer officially starts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak cold front has moved to our south. Because of that, our wind is coming out of the east and dew points are a little lower today than they were yesterday.
That will continue to be the case into Wednesday. There will also be a little more cloud cover and temperatures will only top out in the low 80s.
The changes start on Thursday. As a warm front pushes back to our north and the wind begins to pull out of the south again, temperatures will go up to the mid 90s. Dew points will go back to the mid to upper 60s (so it will feel much muggier) and we will spend the holiday weekend in a very hot pattern.
The best chance for rain will be on Thursday with the warm front. After that, there is very little chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm through Memorial Day.
Get ready! Summertime will be unofficially here this weekend and it sure will feel like it!
Enjoy the evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
