Deputies looking for semi-truck seen leaving with stolen trailer in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a semi-truck seen leaving with a stolen trailer in Iredell County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 7 Eleven convenience store on Turnersburg Highway on Sunday in reference to a larceny of a trailer.
Deputies say the victim in this matter said he parked the trailer near the diesel pumps at the gas station, disconnected the trailer, and left at 12:30 p.m.
He came back on Sunday to discover the trailer was stolen. The victim described the trailer as a 53-foot white utility trailer with a “Thermos King” refrigeration unit on it along with the numbers 3220 painted on the top of the trailer.
Detectives were able to get video from the 7 Eleven.
At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, a red or orange semi-truck with an unidentified emblem pulled into the parking lot, hooked up to the trailer and left the scene.
If anyone can identify the semi-truck, please contact detectives at 704-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
