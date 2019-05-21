Customers at an SC restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A, state health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Enviornmental Control is sending a notice to customers of a Lexington County restaurant that they have potentially been exposed to hepatitis A.
SC DHEC says that customers who ate at the Wild Wing Cafe at 1150 Bower Parkway in the Harbison area of Lexington County might have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus, the announcement said Tuesday.
DHEC was notified on May 17, 2019, that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A. Customers who ate there between May 1 and May 15, 2019, could have been exposed to the virus. DHEC is working with the Wild Wing Cafe to investigate possible exposures and provide guidance for preventive treatment for anyone who may be affected.
This illness is not a foodborne outbreak.
“The risk of the hepatitis A virus spreading from an infected employee to customers in a restaurant setting is low. The concern here is not the restaurant. It is with a food handler who has hepatitis A infection,” said Dr. Linda Bell, MD and state epidemiologist. The restaurant received an A rating from DHEC at the last inspection conducted on Feb. 5, 2019. As a precaution, in these situations, vaccination should be considered for individuals who were exposed during the time the food handler was contagious."
Here’s what you need to know:
- Post-exposure vaccination should be considered for individuals who have not been vaccinated if it can be given within two weeks from their date of consuming anything from the restaurant.
- People who ate food prepared at the restaurant between May 1 and May 15, 2019, are encouraged to contact their medical provider or pharmacy about post exposure treatment.
- In South Carolina, adults 18 years and older can get vaccinated at some local pharmacies without a prescription, depending on your insurance coverage.
- Restaurant patrons who were potentially exposed also can visit the Lexington County Health Department at 1070 South Lake Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday (May 22-24). No appointment is necessary.
- The vaccine is not shown to prevent infection when administered more than 14 days after a specific exposure. However, vaccination more than 14 days after exposure will give long-lasting protection from infection from future exposures.
South Carolina health officials declared a hepatitis A outbreak in the state earlier this month.
