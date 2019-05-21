Concerns about crimes being committed in uptown Charlotte by people who are homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you work or live in uptown Charlotte or simply visited a restaurant or a venue, chances are you’ve seen some of the people who are experiencing homelessness.
Some people in the area who didn't want to be publicly identified tell WBTV that there’s an issue with crimes at businesses being committed by some people who are homeless.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) say they investigate a range of crimes dealing with the homeless in uptown.
“Loitering and also going in and stealing things,” said Officer Russ Faulkenberry of CMPD. “Stealing alcohol, hanging out outside those stores asking people for money as they come in and out especially at restaurants and bus stops. But to say they’re committing majority of crimes wouldn’t be fair"
Currently, there’s no hard statistic to say how many crimes in uptown have been committed by people who are homeless. Sources tell WBTV it’s a problem that could get worst because no one wants to honestly talk about it or address it.
"Statistics are… show that people experiencing homelessness are far more likely to be victims of crime than they are to be perpetrators" said Sue-Clasen Kelly, CEO of Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministries.
While advocates for the homeless say it’s not fair to paint all people experiencing homelessness as bad, others are concerned crimes committed by people who are homeless could become a big problem for the city because when arrested, and released from jail... there’s no address to keep track of the suspects. Police say they commit more crimes.
Like Gary Randolph - a homeless man with several criminal cases who police arrested again Monday afternoon. He was allegedly trying to break into a car on West 10th street in uptown.
The police report says when the owner confronted him, Randolph took a knife that was in the victim's car and "swung it toward the man, then followed him for several minutes."
Randolph is now facing four new charges: breaking and entering into a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and larceny.
So far this year, four homeless people have been killed on the streets.
A suspect in one of the cases - a homeless man - also has prior arrests.
And, two of the homeless homicide victims had multiple criminal cases.
There are violent crimes like that homicide... but not all are violent.
“Ranging from petty theft to breaking into cars to preying on each other, victimizing each other in these camps,” said Officer Faulkenberry. “That’s just part of the life when you have that that you have to live."
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.