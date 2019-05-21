Columbia man uses woodworking skills to make special engagement ring box

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kenny Childre’s romantic gesture leads to an unforgettable proposal.
Childre has had a passion for woodworking and had been using the Richland County Library on Main for their extensive wood making studio on a variety of projects. What he didn’t know is that his next project might be the biggest of his life.
“It had been something I had been planning for a while. I was looking at engagement ring boxes - just people making wooden boxes," Childre said.
"Right around a year and a half - I decided with Jordan at the library I wanted to make this epoxy ring box because I wanted something different than just the original engagement ring box - I wanted mine, for her, to be a little more special than that.”
Childre and his fiance, Theresa Haynes, met years ago at a restaurant and said their intense friendship eventually blossomed into romance.
“March 20 was the day I proposed. It was a Wednesday and it’s funny because it was National Proposal Day," Childre said, laughing. He filmed the entire proposal which took place at their shared residence when he felt the timing was just right.
“So you get the perspective [in the video] of seeing her face and see her crying thinking there’s not a ring in the box, because she thinks I’m messing around. And once I opened the box she just fell into tears,” he said.
Haynes said she was, “absolutely stunned, I called him a liar. He pulled out the box and I’m sitting there with my hands over my face."
Both Childre and Haynes say the box, and its sentiment, are extremely special. He even made sure to use the colors purple and silver when carving it out because he knew they were her favorite.
“I was a couple of months for me working on this - it turned out the way I wanted it to turn out. It’s unique and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
