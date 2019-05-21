Charlotte 49ers announce 2019 football home game times

Press release provided by the Charlotte 49ers
Charlotte, N.C. -- Wednesday will be 100 days until the Will Healy Era of Charlotte 49ers football officially kicks off under the lights with a 7:30 p.m. non-conference match-up vs. Gardner-Webb on Thursday, August 29.
Game times have been set for each of the 49ers’ home games, including Homecoming, which will kick at 3:30 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 28 vs. Florida Atlantic.
Charlotte will play its two early season, non-conference home games during the evening. Following Homecoming Weekend, the late season game times shift to 3:30 in the afternoon. All six games will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Conference USA will release its full television partner, multimedia schedule at a later date.
Charlotte returns 12 starters, including Offensive MVP Benny LeMay and Defensive MVP Alex Highsmith, from a 2018 team that posted the 49ers most wins at the FBS level and most wins in C-USA play.
2019 Home Schedule Game Times*
Thurs., Aug. 29 - Gardner-Webb, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 14 - UMass, 6:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 28 - Florida Atlantic (Homecoming), 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26 - North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 2 - Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 23 - Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
* - Game times subject to change
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.