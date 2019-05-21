CaroMont Health to build hospital in Gaston County with $300 million investment

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve found that owning a home or renting an apartment is cheaper in Gaston County than living in Charlotte – you are not alone. As more people move outside the limits of the Queen City, hospitals in Gaston are dealing with overcrowding from time to time.
Officials over at CaroMont Health say they are stepping in to tackle the problem and are building a new hospital in Belmont.
The goal is to have hospital doors open by 2023 and CaroMont Health is investing more than $300 million for the project.
It’s not hard to see the growth of Gaston County – from the traffic to construction.
“We’re getting an overflow from Charlotte. Belmont is just booming. It’s fantastic," said Belmont resident Bruce Johannemann.
Having more people in the area means more medical care is needed, especially if there’s an emergency according to Adrian Miller, the city manager of Belmont.
“When minutes count, it’s great to have a hospital here in Belmont so you’re not driving to Gastonia or driving to Charlotte,” said Miller.
Erinn Honeycutt who is a Belmont mom of two says a trip to a Charlotte hospital could take her about 30 minutes depending on traffic.
“That’s not ideal for sure,” Honeycutt confirmed.
Just in case something was to happen, and her toddlers needed to see a doctor, Erinn says the idea of having a new hospital right around the corner from her home puts her at ease.
“The littlest one is accident prone and it makes me feel good that there’s an option,” said Honeycutt.
The plan is to build the highway near the crossing of Highway 273 and I-85. The land is owned by the founder of Belmont Abbey College, which is close by and there’s an agreement for the college and the hospital to pair up for a health science program.
“So that’s one of the things that I’m personally most excited about. That’s a good partnership. Belmont Abbey was here before the town was even founded,” said Miller.
All hospital services that will be offered are still in the works, but so far officials say there will be an emergency room, labor and delivery units, plus lab and scanning services.
The investment from CaroMont will also go towards a family medicine practice in Cramerton, and Bessemer City and Gastonia.
