Cabarrus Commissioners receive County Manager’s budget proposal

Funding for the proposed FY20 budget is recommended to include an ad valorem tax rate of 74 cents, which is a 2-cent increase over the current rate of 72 cents per $100 of assessed property value. For owners of a $160,000 house (the median assessed home value in Cabarrus), that equates to an additional $32 a year in property tax. The increase will help maintain operations of County and school facilities for several years to come by meeting deferred and current maintenance needs. “The County and school needs are extensive,” said County Manager Mike Downs. “Future investment in our community is required to maintain facilities and improve our services.”Building and maintenance projects for the school systems and County total more than $161 million. The additional tax revenue will fund projects such as security cameras upgrades at school facilities, roof replacements at County and school buildings, and land banking efforts for future school and County facilities.