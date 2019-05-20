Water Safety Week: Preparing for summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With weather quickly warming up in the Carolinas and community pools beginning to open, water safety and preparedness is a pressing issue.
Every year, rescue crews remind people to be vigilant and alert near bodies of water. According to NC Wildlife Resource Commission, the state saw a “stark increase” in boating fatalities in 2018. NC Wildlife says the number of boating deaths in 2018 is the highest number of deaths since 1990.
North Carolina ranked six in the number of drownings across the United States, according to the YMCA. Drowning, which is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-5, accounts for over 3,500 unintentional fatalities.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY HIGHEST RATE OF DROWNING
Mecklenburg County was rated as having the highest rate of drownings, compared to other counties in the state including those on the coast.
According to Department of Health and Human services, from 2016 to 2018 there were 365 drowning deaths in North Carolina. In Mecklenburg County alone, there were 28.
Parents are urged to remember the ABC’s of drowning prevention: Adult supervision, Barriers and Classes - both CPR and swimming.
“Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death of children between the age of 1 and 4, so it’s not really too young to keep your children safe in the water,” ISR Master Instructor Jayme Kreitman said.
Infant Swim Resource’s Self-Resue classes are built around the scary reality that despite every precaution you may take, 1,000 children are falling into bodies of water and dying every year.
HISTORY OF RACIAL DISPARITY
According to the YMCA, African-Americans and Hispanics are three times as likely to be involved in a drowning incident than others. Eighty-percent of drowning victims are male.
WATER SAFETY TIPS
1. Life jackets should be worn at all times when boating or on a personal watercraft. The life jacket should fit snug, yet comfortable, and will not move above the chin or ears when lifted at the shoulders.
“Life jackets should be put on before you enter the boat,” said Maj. Ben Meyer. “Accidents happen fast and there may not be time, even for the strongest swimmers, to put one on in the event of an emergency. Wearing a life jacket can mean the difference between a tragedy and a fun day on the water.”
2. Swimmers should only swim in designated areas as open water can lead to an increase risk of visibility to boaters. Swimmers should also avoid diving in unfamiliar areas where there may be hidden boulders, stumps and pilings.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission encourages boaters to be prepared to throw a flotation device or use a pole or tree branch to reach someone struggling in the water. The commission also reminds everyone not to attempt to jump in to save someone.
