‘Game of Thrones’ therapy sessions are a real thing being offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Millions of people watched the final episode of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Sunday night as the series officially came to an end. Now, many people are dealing with different emotions about how it ended.
Through Bark.com, an online local service marketplace, you can find a counselor to help you deal with those emotions.
Dr. Howard Winokuer is a licensed professional counselor with his own practice in Charlotte. His expertise is grief counseling but he is a huge GOT fan.
“Over the winter, I literally re-watched the entire seven seasons,” said Dr. Winokuer.
Dr. Winokuer understands that most fans will not need to take action or talk about how they are dealing with the end of the show, but, he also realizes there may be a need for that.
“There are going to be some really invested people that are going to feel motivated to want to talk about their experience,” said Dr. Winokuer. “I think we need to honor where people are.”
At its core, fans are dealing with grief.
“When people think about grief, people usually think about death, but grief is really about loss and it can be loss of anything,” said Dr. Winokuer. “We don’t have to understand it, it doesn’t have to make sense to us, but if another person is hurting, I think it is a valid strategy.”
Dr. Winokuer says no one should be embarrassed to ask for help if they need it.
“You know what makes this loss even more difficult? It is a sudden loss,” said Dr. Winokuer.
Dr. Winokuer is not the only one, there is a counselor in Mint Hill that believes talking about the show could help.
Michelle Holleman, with Life Healing Counseling, posted on her Facebook that she is offering sessions for GOT Fans that need it.
