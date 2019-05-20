Firefighters stop to do yard work for elderly woman they see struggling with mower

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters with the Concord Fire Department went above and beyond when they saw an elderly woman struggling to mow her yard on Monday.
The firefighters - who were from Station 10 on Poplar Tent Road - were doing hydrant maintenance when they noticed the woman in need. So, as any real hero would, they stopped what they were doing and did the woman’s yard work for her!
According to the Department’s Twitter page, the firefighters mowed, trimmed bushes, and then stuck around to chat for a while with the woman about “the joys in life.”
We know the woman they helped has to be incredibly appreciative, just like the rest of us are for all the work they do keeping us safe every day.
Thank you Concord Fire Department!
