Nazareth Child & Family Connection Fun Fest set for June 1

The annual Fun Fest is Nazareth’s largest fundraiser each year. In addition to live music, there will be one the area’s largest car shows, a craft and vendor show, a cornhole tournament, a kids’ zone, a silent auction featuring over 100 items from local businesses and vendors that have been donated including sports paraphernalia from N.C. State, the Carolina Hurricanes, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Carolina Panthers. And of course, there will be lots of food options.