Man turns himself in weeks after robbery at credit union in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man turned himself in weeks after the robbery of a credit union in Charlotte on May 6.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 33-year-old Wade Aswan Banner turned himself in to the Person County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
CMPD says a man walked into the Cooperativa Latino Credit Union on South Boulevard shortly before 1:00 p.m. on May 6 and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
Upon receiving the cash, the man fled the scene before police could arrive.
During the course of their investigation, detectives developed probable cause to believe Banner was the man and obtained a warrant for his arrest for common law robbery.
Police say once he has been transported back to Charlotte, Banner will be taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the robbery
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
