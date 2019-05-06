Alexander County man accused of child sex offense facing 40 charges

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An Alexander County man charged with 20 sex offense charges is now facing an additional 20 sex crime charges.
Robert Boyd Fox, 44, was placed in custody on May 3 following an investigation that led police to charge him with ten counts of statutory sex offenses with a child and ten counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. On Monday, Fox was charged with an additional 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child and an additional 10 counts of first-degree sex offense.
Fox was placed under an additional $1,000,000 bond, bringing his total bond to $2,000,000. Fox remains at the Alexander County Detention Center.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.