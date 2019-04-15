Man found shot, killed in east Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man found dead with a gunshot wound in a car in east Charlotte Monday morning has been identified by police as 22-year-old Hinyse Bittle.
Police say the investigation got underway around 8:20 a.m. off the Plaza near Barrington Drive after officers responded to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon call.
Police appeared to be focused around a car outside the Vista Villa Apartments.
Officer say the man was found with a gunshot wound an pronounced dead on scene by Medic.
Six months later, on October 22, CMPD announced that they had identified the individual responsible for the homicide as Zion Kirkpatrick, 18. Kirkpatrick has been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and is currently in custody.
