South Carolina alligator obeys pedestrian law

MURELL’S INLET, SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -One of the many amazing things about state parks is the opportunity to see animals existing in their natural habitats, untouched and undisturbed. In an area like Huntington Beach State Park, it’s easy to find wildlife roaming freely, navigating their section of the world to indulge in the experiences it offers.
That being said, it was quite a shock to spot an alligator at the South Carolina state park obeying standard pedestrian laws and using a crosswalk to safely navigate across one of the park’s roads.
Austin Bond took a video of the alligator crossing the road within the crosswalk. You can watch the whole clip here.
If anyone knows the identity of the alligator, please contact us at the station as we have many questions we’d like to ask it.
- Why was he crossing the road?
- What was on the other side?
- Has this gator ran afoul of the law one too many times and decided that a life of walking across roads without using the crosswalk is simply not worth it?
- Are his jaywalking days over?
Stay tuned as we work to bring more updates to this developing story.
