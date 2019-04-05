Man charged with murder in shooting of Charlotte couple

Police have dismissed the charges against Tomka Antonio McDowell. Here’s the newest information.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was charged with murder in Wednesday’s shooting that killed a 71-year-old woman and left her 72-year-old husband injured
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 50-year-old Tomka Antonio McDowell was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Santa Rodena Acevedo and her husband were both found shot in the head, sources say. Acevedo died and her husband was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Newland Road near Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park.
The 72-year-old husband, who normally uses a wheelchair, was in bed at the time of the shooting, the sources said.
The victims’ adult children were at the scene Wednesday night. Police said they were looking for a single shooter but did not make any suspect details regarding a possible motive.
McDowell was located and arrested without incident, interviewed, taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged Friday afternoon.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
