Man arrested three months after allegedly robbing Albemarle bank

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Albemarle Police Department says a man who they believed robbed a local State Employees Credit Union in late March has been arrested.
The robbery took place around 5:30 p.m. on March 25. Police said a white male wearing a camouflage hoodie, jeans and a dark-colored John Deere hat went into the band on the NC 24/27 Bypass and demanded money.
The robber told the teller he had a gun but did not show one at any point during the robbery. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber ran from the scene on foot.
On Thursday, May 30, officials said 35-year-old Joshua McHone was arrested in Davidson County, NC, and charged in connection to the robbery.
Investigators have not said what evidence led to McHone being named as the suspect and there is no word on exactly what charges he’s facing.
McHone is being held at the Davidson County Jail and is due in court on his charges on June 10.
Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call 704-984-9500.
