Person shot in neck, seriously injured in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - A person was shot in the neck and seriously injured in Cornelius Friday evening.
According to MEDIC, the incident happened on Psalms Street.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A second shot hit a nearby vehicle.
Two individuals were arrested and charged with crimes involved with the shooting on Saturday morning. Brendan McGlynn and Randy Banks were taken into custody at McGlynn’s residence and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.
Police are still attempting to locate a third suspect, Jacobi McMillan, who is charged with the same crimes and who now has active warrants issued for his arrest.
As of Monday, March 25, McMillan remained on the loose and police continue to search for his whereabouts.
