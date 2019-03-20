Molly’s Kids: Luke Hamilton in Lancaster County, has lupus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - “Good morning Molly,

I have been following your fabulous kids for several years and am in awe of each of their stories. Last year our own son, Luke, who was 11 at the time, started his battle with the mystery illness, lupus… …There are days you just want to throw in the towel but you can’t. You have to fight to find answers and to find the good in the madness of your world suddenly-turned upside down.” Sarah Hamilton’s email packed lots in the first paragraph.

I particularly love: “You have to fight to find the good in the madness of your world suddenly-turned upside down.”

Sarah's son, Luke Hamilton, has had a long, hard year. He’s from Indian Land, SC, and just last weekend finished up his final infusion at UNC Children's - North Carolina Children's Hospital. His mother said their family is really hoping for good blood work results that lead to remission.

His lupus started with a flu diagnosis last February.

"By the end of May this very athletic kid could barely get out of bed due to joint pain and swelling," Sarah said. "That's when we knew something was wrong.”

- It’s a rheumatic disease that damages organs.

- Could be kidneys, skin, blood cells or nervous system.

- Lupus affects more African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Latinos and American-Indians than Caucasian-Americans.

- Girls develop it more frequently than boys.

Luke was put on a steroid that helped make him feel better. But chest pain soon forced him to stop the medicine. He started to feel a lot better, getting back into his first love of baseball, but by last October it was a downward spiral again.

His parents say they started seeing Luke go through things no one wishes their child have to handle.

“He started complaining of headaches, not eating or drinking, and just not acting like himself,” Sarah said. “Long story short, he ended up being rushed in for emergency heart surgery as he had excess fluid between the heart and the sac surrounding the heart. He had the equivalent of over a soda can full of fluid around his heart, when there should only be a few tablespoons.”

Beginning of this year showed Luke's lupus was not only affecting his lungs, heart, brain, and joints… but his kidneys were being affected as well. Doctors said they had to attack the disease “hard and fast.” He began Cytoxan infusions – a super-tough chemotherapy – for 3 months.

“And that is where we are at today,” Sarah said. “He has good days and bad days, but we’re hopefully on a path to recovery.” Sarah is like so many of our #MollysKids families – trying to find the good in the bad. She says they have amazing friends and family who are currently figuring out how to put on a fundraiser in Indian Land Middle School Warriors. All money raised, they say, will go back into the Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter.

I’ll let them share this post with details on the event (once it’s set). There’s a lot of passion trying to organize food trucks, bingo, gift cards, family fun, etc. and I’d be happy to have them share what think might help. (Or, as always, comment below.)

Of all the #MollysKids we have in our area, I’m not sure any of them are living with and fighting lupus.

Also – as I was writing this about Luke, Sarah wrote again.

“Two days after his infusion, Luke was back on the pitching mound,” she said. “This kid never gives up.”

Smiling as my fingers fly over the keyboard.

#MollysKids

