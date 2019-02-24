Man already in custody charged for 2019 murder

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man already in custody was charged for a murder that happened nearly two years ago.
Police say 22-year-old Treyvon Harris was charged for the murder of Tyshawn Boyd in February 2019.
Detectives identified Harris as a suspect and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. He was in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges. He will be served with the outstanding murder warrant.
On Feb. 23, 2019, a man was shot and killed in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West Sugar Creek Road near I-85.
A MEDIC unit was in the area and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on the side of the road.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as Boyd, who had turned 21 years old just two weeks earlier.
One of Boyd’s best friends, Timothy Smith, said that Boyd was a great friend who will be missed very much.
“I still can’t believe it, it’s still unbelievable to me," said Smith. "I wouldn’t understand why anyone would want to do that to him... like every time he come around he make me laugh and keep my spirits up.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
