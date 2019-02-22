Toyota of N Charlotte shares more safe driver tips

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
When you’re a safe driver, your drive time is a lot easier. Your chances of getting into a car accident go down, your stress levels sink, and your car stays in better shape. However, no matter how good of a driver you think you are, you can always improve upon it! Toyota of N Charlotte is here to share more safe driver tips so you can hone your skills and have peace of mind every time you climb behind the wheel.
Be a better safe driver with these 7 easy tips:
Tip #1: Identify your car’s blind spots.
Every car – even our N Charlotte Toyotas – has blind spots. Make sure you know where your car’s blind spots are located and check them carefully before making any movements on the road. This will make you a much better safe driver and also help you avoid an accident.
Tip #2: Become a pro-parker.
Get good at parking – after all, you have to do it every time you leave the house! Learn how to park in perpendicular, angled, and parallel spots so you’re ready for anything. Also, make sure you gauge the size of the spot and park in the middle of the lines (not on the lines) so you can avoid hitting other cars with your doors.
Tip #3: Learn how to quickly merge.
Merging onto the highway is challenging. Hone your skills so you’re safe every time you have to make this drive time maneuver. You should always move at the speed of traffic – don’t drive too quickly and cut people off, and don’t drive too slowly and hold everyone up. And be sure to use your turn signal and check your blind spots.
Tip #4: Teach yourself to handle challenging driving situations.
Teach yourself be a better safe driver and to calmly and efficiently handle driving situations like rain, snow, ice, high winds, bad traffic, different terrains, and mountainous roads so you’re prepared for anything.
Tip #5: Refresh your defensive driving skills.
Defensive driving is an essential skill of a safe driver – it allows you to proactively avoid accidents rather than just reacting to them as they happen. Refresh your skills regularly.
Tip #6: Know when NOT to drive.
Know when it’s not safe to get behind the wheel – for example, if you’re extremely tired or have had any alcoholic beverages. Driving under these conditions is extremely dangerous.
Tip #7: Keep both hands on the wheel in the right position.
Keep your hands at 9 and 3 or even 8 and 4 for ultimate control over your N Charlotte Toyota. The old recommendation of hands at 10 and 2 isn’t relevant anymore.
Check out N Charlotte Toyota safety tech today!
Want more safe driver tips or want to check out cool N Charlotte Toyota safety tech like blind spot monitors? Come on down and see us! Toyota of N Charlotte is open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.