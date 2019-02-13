Fettuccine Primavera with Johnson and Wales

February 13, 2019

Fettuccine Primavera

Yield: 2 portions

Portion Size: 2 Cup

SAUCE INGREDIENTS:

  • Garlic, minced 1 clove
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 Tbsp.
  • Tomatoes, ripe, diced or Canned 1 cup
  • Sea Salt ½ tsp.
  • Black Pepper ¼ tsp.
  • Basil – Chopped 2 Tbsp.

Method of preparation:

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until the sauce is smooth.
  2. Season with salt and pepper to taste, stir in basil and allow to marinate 30 minutes at room temperature.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Crimini mushrooms, sliced 1 cup
  • Asparagus Tips, blanched 1 cup
  • Grape Tomatoes, halved 1 cup
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Tbsp.
  • Fettuccine 8 ounce

Method of Preparation:

  1. Boil salted water, cook 8 oz. of fettuccine until al dente.
  2. In a medium size sauté pan, heat olive oil and sauté mushrooms until brown, add tomato and sauté until tender. Add asparagus and season.
  3. Add sauce to the vegetables.
  4. Drain pasta and toss with vegetables and sauce.
  5. Adjust seasoning and plate.
  6. Top with grated Parmesan if desired. Garnish with a few basil leaves.

Chefs Notes: If you would prefer additional protein in this dish trying adding cooked chicken, sautéed shrimp, or cooked mussels to the dish. Pair with a Valpolicello Red Wine.

Adapted from Tiess, Frederick J. The Chefs Reference Guide. Master Chef Edition. Matthews: Le Guild Culinaire, 2018. 108 #687, Print.