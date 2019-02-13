Fettuccine Primavera with Johnson and Wales

Fettuccine Primavera
Yield: 2 portions
Portion Size: 2 Cup
SAUCE INGREDIENTS:
- Garlic, minced 1 clove
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 Tbsp.
- Tomatoes, ripe, diced or Canned 1 cup
- Sea Salt ½ tsp.
- Black Pepper ¼ tsp.
- Basil – Chopped 2 Tbsp.
Method of preparation:
- Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until the sauce is smooth.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste, stir in basil and allow to marinate 30 minutes at room temperature.
INGREDIENTS:
- Crimini mushrooms, sliced 1 cup
- Asparagus Tips, blanched 1 cup
- Grape Tomatoes, halved 1 cup
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Tbsp.
- Fettuccine 8 ounce
Method of Preparation:
- Boil salted water, cook 8 oz. of fettuccine until al dente.
- In a medium size sauté pan, heat olive oil and sauté mushrooms until brown, add tomato and sauté until tender. Add asparagus and season.
- Add sauce to the vegetables.
- Drain pasta and toss with vegetables and sauce.
- Adjust seasoning and plate.
- Top with grated Parmesan if desired. Garnish with a few basil leaves.
Chefs Notes: If you would prefer additional protein in this dish trying adding cooked chicken, sautéed shrimp, or cooked mussels to the dish. Pair with a Valpolicello Red Wine.
Adapted from Tiess, Frederick J. The Chefs Reference Guide. Master Chef Edition. Matthews: Le Guild Culinaire, 2018. 108 #687, Print.