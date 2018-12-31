ICE gets involved in case after babysitter charged in 7-month-old’s death

By Enzo Domingo | December 31, 2018 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated May 21 at 12:06 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A 33-year-old woman faces a felony child neglect charge connected to the death of a 7-month-old baby in Chesterfield and is being investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police say 7-month-old Ashley Michelle Bonilla-Rodriguez arrived to Chippenham Hospital on Dec. 27 after a reported fall. She was admitted with severe head trauma.

7-month-old Ashley Michelle Bonilla Rodriguez
She later died on Dec. 30.

The child’s babysitter, Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with felony child neglect.

ICE has issued a detainer for Godinez-Gonzalez in this case.

Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez
“She was a big part of this household; she would come and play with my daughter. It’s just a great loss,” Nelson Hernandez, the victim’s uncle, said.

Hernandez holds his own daughter extra tight tonight after losing his niece.

On Monday, Hernandez and family friend, Eddie Villa, recounts the moments when Ashley’s mother got the tragic call from the babysitter, who reportedly did not call 911.

“She told her, ‘What’s wrong with my child? Call the ambulances if she’s unresponsive,'" Villa said. "She refused to; she told her to come pick [Ashley] up.”

7-month-old Ashley Michelle Bonilla Rodriguez lays in the hospital after suffering head trauma from a fall.
Hernandez said the 7-month-old suffered a fractured skull and had remained unresponsive ever since she was transported to the hospital.

Godinez-Gonzalez will face a grand jury July 15.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

