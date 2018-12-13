Charges dismissed after alleged threats made against SC teacher

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Charges have been dismissed in a York County case where a former high school student was arrested for making a social media threat of violence, according to documents.
The student, then at South Pointe High School, was charged as an adult in December 2018 with disorderly conduct offering violence, Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department told the Rock Hill Herald.
Documents show the misdemeanor charge against Dennis Cox has been dismissed and expunged from his record.
According to a report from Rock Hill Police Department, the assigned school resource officer was working at the school, located in the 800 block of Neely Road, when he was notified of a threat posted on Instagram allegedly written by the student.
School Resource Officer Shealy with the Rock Hill Police Department spoke with Cox about the incident when he admitted that the account was his and that he wrote the post, officials say. The report stated Dennis mentioned the page was private and was intended for venting frustrations to his friends.
The former student was initially charged with disorderly conduct (offering violence).
