Toyota of N Charlotte shares tips on what to do after buying a used car

Here’s the good news – if you buy a used car at Toyota of N Charlotte, then your paperwork is done. Our finance specialists take care of all of it for you before you even leave the dealership. If you bought the car privately or from another dealer, you might have to do a little more legwork because there’s more to buying a car than just handing over a check. You’ll need to head to the DMV to take care of the transfer of title and registration, and you’ll also need to take care of the tag. Failing to do so can result in legal trouble, so take care of if immediately.