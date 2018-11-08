Toyota of N Charlotte introduces the new Nightshade Special Edition

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Just when you thought our new Toyota selection couldn’t get any better… it does. You may have heard of the Nightshade Special Edition before; Toyota recently released this limited-edition appearance package for the 2019 Toyota 4Runner. However, they just announced that it will also be available on the new 2019 Toyota Camry and Toyota Highlander, taking these already-sporty rides to a whole new level of style.

So, what can you expect when you get behind the wheel of a Nightshade Special Edition at Toyota of N Charlotte? Here’s what we know about these limited-edition new Toyotas and what they’ll have to offer when they arrive!
2019 Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition
This sleek and polished sedan is already a fan favorite. It offers a sophisticated drive time option, a comfortable and quiet interior, the best technology, and reliable performance. However, the Nightshade Special Edition package ups the ante, bringing in blacked out features and sporty style with:
- A new black rear spoiler
- Black 18” alloy wheels
- A black shark fin antenna
- Blacked out badging on the exterior of the car
- Black window moldings, door handles, and mirror caps
- Paint colors including Super White, Celestial Silver, and Midnight Black Metallic
You can take home this special edition package on the 2019 Toyota Camry SE, so don’t miss your shot to get behind the wheel! These cars are only being released in limited quantities.
2019 Toyota Highlander Nightshade Special Edition
Just because you need something family-friendly doesn’t mean you need to give up a stylish vibe. The 2019 Toyota Highlander already gives you an edge, but the Nightshade Special Edition package takes things even further, blacking features out and lending an even sportier look thanks to elements like:
- Black door handles and mirror caps, as well as black exterior badging
- Black accents on the rear spoiler and a black shark fin antenna
- Black headlights and fog lights
- Black 19” alloy wheels with black lug nuts
- Paint colors including Midnight Black Metallic, Blizzard Pearl, Predawn Gray Metallic, and Salsa Red Pearl
And you can take it home in the seriously sporty new 2019 Toyota Highlander SE model. However, just like the Camry, this model will only be available in limited quantities and when it’s gone, it’s gone.
Like we mentioned you can pick this special edition up in a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, too. However, more special editions are headed our way if these don’t float your boat - new TRD models are coming for the 2019 Toyota Camry and Toyota Avalon!


