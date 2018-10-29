Veteran gets missing VA disability check after calling WBTV for help

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A local veteran got his missing VA disability check within days of calling WBTV for help.
Calvin Noble, Jr. called WBTV in July after spending months trying to get the VA to send his missing disability check from May.
When he called, Noble said he was told the check had been deposited into the bank account of his ex-wife. As a result, the combat veteran, who is diagnosed with Gulf War syndrome after serving in the first Iraq war, went without his check of roughly $3,000.
Records provided by the VA show Noble provided the correct bank account to a representative in late April but that didn’t prevent the snafu. Nor did it prompt the VA to correct its error quickly.
“They told me it was their fault but they never replaced the check and it took them two to three months to replace it,” he told WBTV.
But the VA took action within days of getting a call from the station.
WBTV reached out to a representative of the VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration on August 6, 2018. Records provided by the VA show the VBA deposited the missing check into Noble’s account just days later, on August 10.
“When you all got in contact with them, I think, within an hour, they called me and asked did I get in contact with the news and I said ‘that’s a yes,’” Noble said. “That was on a Monday. That Wednesday, they put the check in my account.”
In an email, a VBA spokeswoman said the agency regrets the error that led to Noble’s delayed check but did not explain why it took a call from WBTV to correct the situation.
“The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) wants to ensure that Veterans receive the benefits they are entitled to under the law. We regret any frustrations Mr. Noble may be experiencing,” spokeswoman Kori Mabe said.
Noble isn’t sure he would have ever gotten his missing check had he not called WBTV for help.
“If I wouldn’t have went with you all, they probably wouldn’t have given my check until this month or I may be still waiting,” he said.
