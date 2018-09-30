Refugee family donates land they were given for another family to have new home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One home in the Grier Heights community was just built with thousands hours of collective work from volunteers.
But the circumstances behind how and where the house was built are very unusual.
Everything that went into the home existing, the land it sits on, the hours spent building it, all come back to great generosity.
One single-mother just moved into that home after years juggling rising rent in apartments.
I was in a one bedroom for about 11 years," said Lashika Tillman, a new homeowner through Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte.
A one bedroom with her son, who is epileptic and autistic, and young daughter.
Tillman was hoping to be chosen for a house through Habitat for Humanity to give her kids a safer place to live.
But the list of people trying to get a home through Habitat is long.
“Land has become harder and harder for us Habitat to afford,” said Ryan Dennison, Vice President of Construction for Habitat Charlotte.
Then a surprise gift from a refugee family living in a Habitat House on a larger lot of land.
“They approached us and said they would be interested in donating it to serve another family,” said Dennison.
The Kpa family, refugees from Vietnam, were the recipients of a house from Habitat Charlotte.
The plot of land that their house was built on was especially wide, so they decided to give back about a third of one acre in the Grier Heights neighborhood.
“I thank them for even considering giving up this lot, not even charging, just giving I wouldn’t be able to have a stable home for my kids,” said Tillman.
The lot secured, Lashika threw on a hard hat to put in 300 hours of sweat equity alongside volunteers and build the house, and the front doors just opened.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Tillman as tears rolled down her cheeks.
Watching her kids play and proudly show off their room after years of moving around 1-bedrooms, it’s hard not to cry.
So, what do the kids plan to do in their new rooms?
Homework and lots of playtime, they say.
“My kids get to play somewhere safe and have their own space and not have to worry about anything,” said Tillman.
Habitat for humanity works to give families in our area a decent place to live. If you’d like to help and volunteer, you can sign up here through Habitat Charlotte.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.