Alexander, NC NCZ035>037-056-502-504-506-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/

Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Greater Caldwell-Greater Burke-

Eastern McDowell-

Including the cities of Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville,

Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville,

Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Hickory, Newton,

St. Stephens, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,

Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville,

Fero, and Glenwood

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will

fall to between zero and minus 5.



* WHERE...Portions of the foothills and piedmont of western

North Carolina, especially near the I-40 corridor.



* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Ashe, NC NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>019-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-042130-

/O.CON.KRNK.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180105T1700Z/

Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-

Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-

Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-

Eastern Greenbrier-

Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,

Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,

Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,

Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Roanoke, Salem,

Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield, Hinton, Hix, Union,

Lewisburg, and White Sulphur Springs

825 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 15 below zero.

Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 30 to 55 mph can

be expected during this time. Bands of snow showers may result

in up to an inch of snow in spots especially today with areas of

blowing snow likely.



* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,

northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.



* WHEN...Until noon EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may blow down weak or dead

trees which could result in power outages. The snow may also

result in reduced visibilities at times as well as slick travel

conditions through the end of the week.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Avery, NC NCZ033-049-050-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0002.180104T1700Z-180105T1700Z/

Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,

Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,

and Poplar

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will

likely fall to between 15 and 20 degrees below zero this

morning, with values of minus 20 to minus 30 along the highest

ridge tops. Wind chill values of minus 10 to minus 20 will

likely continue through early Friday. Very windy conditions

will also develop, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph

arriving overnight, and gusts of 35 to 45 mph at times,

especially along the higher ridges.



* WHERE...Avery, Yancey and Mitchell Counties in western North

Carolina.



* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon EST today. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The winds may blow

around loose objects, and isolated power outages will be

possible.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost

bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Burke Mountains, NC NCZ048-051>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-507-509-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180104T2200Z-180105T1700Z/

Madison-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham-Northern Jackson-Macon-

Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-

Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains-

Polk Mountains-

Including the cities of Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,

Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City,

Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso,

Cove Creek, Asheville, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,

Tuckasegee, Sylva, Franklin, Rainbow Springs, Kyle, Highlands,

Wolf Mountain, Cashiers, Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River,

Hendersonville, Fletcher, Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah,

Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort, and Saluda

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO NOON EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to

range from 5 below zero to 15 below zero. Windy conditions are

expected as well, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph

expected, along with occasional gusts of 30 to 40 mph.



* WHERE...Much of the mountains of western North Carolina.



* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST today, and

again from 5 PM this afternoon to noon EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The gusty winds

may blow around loose objects and cause isolated power outages.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Caldwell Mountains, NC NCZ048-051>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-507-509-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180104T2200Z-180105T1700Z/

Madison-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham-Northern Jackson-Macon-

Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-

Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains-

Polk Mountains-

Including the cities of Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,

Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City,

Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso,

Cove Creek, Asheville, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,

Tuckasegee, Sylva, Franklin, Rainbow Springs, Kyle, Highlands,

Wolf Mountain, Cashiers, Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River,

Hendersonville, Fletcher, Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah,

Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort, and Saluda

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO NOON EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to

range from 5 below zero to 15 below zero. Windy conditions are

expected as well, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph

expected, along with occasional gusts of 30 to 40 mph.



* WHERE...Much of the mountains of western North Carolina.



* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST today, and

again from 5 PM this afternoon to noon EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The gusty winds

may blow around loose objects and cause isolated power outages.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Catawba, NC NCZ035>037-056-502-504-506-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/

Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Greater Caldwell-Greater Burke-

Eastern McDowell-

Including the cities of Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville,

Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville,

Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Hickory, Newton,

St. Stephens, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,

Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville,

Fero, and Glenwood

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will

fall to between zero and minus 5.



* WHERE...Portions of the foothills and piedmont of western

North Carolina, especially near the I-40 corridor.



* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Greater Burke, NC NCZ035>037-056-502-504-506-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/

Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Greater Caldwell-Greater Burke-

Eastern McDowell-

Including the cities of Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville,

Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville,

Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Hickory, Newton,

St. Stephens, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,

Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville,

Fero, and Glenwood

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will

fall to between zero and minus 5.



* WHERE...Portions of the foothills and piedmont of western

North Carolina, especially near the I-40 corridor.



* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Greater Caldwell, NC NCZ035>037-056-502-504-506-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/

Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Greater Caldwell-Greater Burke-

Eastern McDowell-

Including the cities of Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville,

Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville,

Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Hickory, Newton,

St. Stephens, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,

Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville,

Fero, and Glenwood

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will

fall to between zero and minus 5.



* WHERE...Portions of the foothills and piedmont of western

North Carolina, especially near the I-40 corridor.



* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Iredell, NC NCZ035>037-056-502-504-506-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/

Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Greater Caldwell-Greater Burke-

Eastern McDowell-

Including the cities of Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville,

Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville,

Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Hickory, Newton,

St. Stephens, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,

Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville,

Fero, and Glenwood

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will

fall to between zero and minus 5.



* WHERE...Portions of the foothills and piedmont of western

North Carolina, especially near the I-40 corridor.



* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Johnson, TN NCZ060-061-TNZ018-041-043-045-047-072-074-087-102-VAZ002-006-008-

041645-

/O.NEW.KMRX.WC.Y.0003.180105T0300Z-180105T1600Z/

/O.CON.KMRX.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/

Cherokee-Clay-Johnson-Cocke Smoky Mountains-Southeast Greene-

Unicoi-Southeast Carter-Blount Smoky Mountains-

Sevier Smoky Mountains-Southeast Monroe-East Polk-Wise-Russell-

Washington-

Including the cities of Murphy, Hayesville, Mountain City, Cosby,

Cedar Creek, Erwin, Roan Mountain, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg,

Coker Creek, Ducktown, Wise, Norton, Lebanon, and Abingdon

336 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...



The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Wind

Chill Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to

11 AM EST Friday.



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 15

below zero. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as

little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.



* WHERE...Portions of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and

Southwest North Carolina.



* WHEN...Until noon EST today, and again from 10 PM tonight to

11 am EST Friday.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds

will combine to generate low wind chills. These conditions can

result in frost bite...and can lead to hypothermia or even death

if precautions are not taken. Those venturing outdoors should

dress warmly...making sure all exposed skin is covered.



Rowan, NC NCZ057-042000-

/O.EXA.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/

Rowan-

Including the city of Salisbury

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will

fall to between zero and minus 5.



* WHERE...Rowan County.



* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Rutherford Mountains, NC NCZ048-051>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-507-509-042000-

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/

/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180104T2200Z-180105T1700Z/

Madison-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham-Northern Jackson-Macon-

Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-

Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains-

Polk Mountains-

Including the cities of Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,

Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City,

Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso,

Cove Creek, Asheville, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,

Tuckasegee, Sylva, Franklin, Rainbow Springs, Kyle, Highlands,

Wolf Mountain, Cashiers, Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River,

Hendersonville, Fletcher, Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah,

Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort, and Saluda

507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO NOON EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to

range from 5 below zero to 15 below zero. Windy conditions are

expected as well, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph

expected, along with occasional gusts of 30 to 40 mph.



* WHERE...Much of the mountains of western North Carolina.



* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST today, and

again from 5 PM this afternoon to noon EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite

to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The gusty winds

may blow around loose objects and cause isolated power outages.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



Watauga, NC NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>019-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-042130-

/O.CON.KRNK.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180105T1700Z/

Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-

Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-

Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-

Eastern Greenbrier-

Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,

Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,

Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,

Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Roanoke, Salem,

Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield, Hinton, Hix, Union,

Lewisburg, and White Sulphur Springs

825 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 15 below zero.

Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 30 to 55 mph can

be expected during this time. Bands of snow showers may result

in up to an inch of snow in spots especially today with areas of

blowing snow likely.



* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,

northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.



* WHEN...Until noon EST Friday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may blow down weak or dead

trees which could result in power outages. The snow may also

result in reduced visibilities at times as well as slick travel

conditions through the end of the week.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



