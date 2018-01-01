NCZ035>037-056-502-504-506-042000-
/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/
Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Catawba-Greater Caldwell-Greater Burke-
Eastern McDowell-
Including the cities of Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville,
Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville,
Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville, Advance, Hickory, Newton,
St. Stephens, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,
Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville,
Fero, and Glenwood
507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will
fall to between zero and minus 5.
* WHERE...Portions of the foothills and piedmont of western
North Carolina, especially near the I-40 corridor.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite
to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
$$
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>019-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-042130-
/O.CON.KRNK.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180105T1700Z/
Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-
Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-
Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-
Eastern Greenbrier-
Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,
Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,
Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,
Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Roanoke, Salem,
Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield, Hinton, Hix, Union,
Lewisburg, and White Sulphur Springs
825 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will
cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 15 below zero.
Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 30 to 55 mph can
be expected during this time. Bands of snow showers may result
in up to an inch of snow in spots especially today with areas of
blowing snow likely.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may blow down weak or dead
trees which could result in power outages. The snow may also
result in reduced visibilities at times as well as slick travel
conditions through the end of the week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
$$
NCZ033-049-050-042000-
/O.CON.KGSP.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/
/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0002.180104T1700Z-180105T1700Z/
Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,
Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,
and Poplar
507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will
likely fall to between 15 and 20 degrees below zero this
morning, with values of minus 20 to minus 30 along the highest
ridge tops. Wind chill values of minus 10 to minus 20 will
likely continue through early Friday. Very windy conditions
will also develop, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph
arriving overnight, and gusts of 35 to 45 mph at times,
especially along the higher ridges.
* WHERE...Avery, Yancey and Mitchell Counties in western North
Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon EST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon EST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite
to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The winds may blow
around loose objects, and isolated power outages will be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost
bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
$$
NCZ048-051>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-507-509-042000-
/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/
/O.CON.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180104T2200Z-180105T1700Z/
Madison-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham-Northern Jackson-Macon-
Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-
Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains-
Polk Mountains-
Including the cities of Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,
Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City,
Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso,
Cove Creek, Asheville, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,
Tuckasegee, Sylva, Franklin, Rainbow Springs, Kyle, Highlands,
Wolf Mountain, Cashiers, Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River,
Hendersonville, Fletcher, Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah,
Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort, and Saluda
507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to
range from 5 below zero to 15 below zero. Windy conditions are
expected as well, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph
expected, along with occasional gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Much of the mountains of western North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST today, and
again from 5 PM this afternoon to noon EST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite
to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The gusty winds
may blow around loose objects and cause isolated power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
$$
NCZ060-061-TNZ018-041-043-045-047-072-074-087-102-VAZ002-006-008-
041645-
/O.NEW.KMRX.WC.Y.0003.180105T0300Z-180105T1600Z/
/O.CON.KMRX.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180104T1700Z/
Cherokee-Clay-Johnson-Cocke Smoky Mountains-Southeast Greene-
Unicoi-Southeast Carter-Blount Smoky Mountains-
Sevier Smoky Mountains-Southeast Monroe-East Polk-Wise-Russell-
Washington-
Including the cities of Murphy, Hayesville, Mountain City, Cosby,
Cedar Creek, Erwin, Roan Mountain, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg,
Coker Creek, Ducktown, Wise, Norton, Lebanon, and Abingdon
336 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
EST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Wind
Chill Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to
11 AM EST Friday.
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 15
below zero. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as
little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
* WHERE...Portions of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and
Southwest North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today, and again from 10 PM tonight to
11 am EST Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds
will combine to generate low wind chills. These conditions can
result in frost bite...and can lead to hypothermia or even death
if precautions are not taken. Those venturing outdoors should
dress warmly...making sure all exposed skin is covered.
&&
$$
NCZ057-042000-
/O.EXA.KGSP.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/
Rowan-
Including the city of Salisbury
507 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values will
fall to between zero and minus 5.
* WHERE...Rowan County.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite
to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
$$
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>019-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-042130-
/O.CON.KRNK.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180105T1700Z/
Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-
Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-
Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-
Eastern Greenbrier-
Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,
Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,
Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,
Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Roanoke, Salem,
Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield, Hinton, Hix, Union,
Lewisburg, and White Sulphur Springs
825 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will
cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 15 below zero.
Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 30 to 55 mph can
be expected during this time. Bands of snow showers may result
in up to an inch of snow in spots especially today with areas of
blowing snow likely.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may blow down weak or dead
trees which could result in power outages. The snow may also
result in reduced visibilities at times as well as slick travel
conditions through the end of the week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
$$
NCZ003>006-019-020-VAZ032>034-043>047-058-059-042130-
/O.CON.KRNK.WC.Y.0003.180105T0500Z-180105T1500Z/
Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Wilkes-Yadkin-Patrick-Franklin-
Bedford-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-
Charlotte-
Including the cities of Dobson, Danbury, Eden, Yanceyville,
Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford,
Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox, South Boston,
and Keysville
825 AM EST Thu Jan 4 2018
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills
will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed
skin. Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 5 below
zero. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 40
mph can be expected at times, mainly today into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Virginia and north central and northwest North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may blow down weak or
dead trees which could result in power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
$$