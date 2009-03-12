Police: Man opens fire on officers

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -- CMPD officers in Matthews say they were trying to arrest a man when he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Terence Lee Houchins of Conway, South Carolina was pulled over this morning when police noticed his car had a homemade license plate.

Officers say Houchins put up a struggle, grabbed his gun and fired a round.

No one was hit, and Houchins was taken down. He ended up with a big gash on his head.

Houchins is in the Mecklenburg County Jail. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill; carrying a concealed weapon and impersonating an officer.