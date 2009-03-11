The Good News Is... People are still nice

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - I decided to do a story today, based on my perception that people are still nice. We see so many mean people in the news. We hear of so many people doing bad things.

I thought I'd try and find people doing simple, and I mean simple, acts of random kindness. Like holding the door for someone at a convenience store. I see people doing that all the time, they even do it for me!

I found several kind door-holders at The Minute Mart in Lowell. I also found a guy convinced the folks in big city Charlotte, wouldn't be as nice.

I grabbed my photographer buddy Kevin Sharp and we left the station in an argument over whether the busy bodies uptown would be so polite. Kevin said they wouldn't, I said they would.

We were both sort of right.

I packed my wallet as full as I could with about 5 dollars in change. I walked down the street looking innocent enough. I "accidentally" dropped all the change out onto the sidewalk. Do you think anyone stopped to help?

After you watch, send me some ideas for stories you think are "Good News". Nothing is to simple. I want to hear it all.

We've got a special e-mail address set up just for "Good News"-- goodnews@wbtv.com

Can't wait to hear your thoughts!

Kristen Hampton - WBTV On Your Side Reporter