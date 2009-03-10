Big impact on a low budget

By Maureen O'Boyle - bio l email

Posted by Alison Toole

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With the North Carolina unemployment rate at 8.5% many people out looking for work don't have a big budget to buy expensive clothing for a job interview. Anchor Maureen O'Boyle visited the thrift store for Assistance League of Charlotte with a budget of $50 and was able to buy several interview outfits.

At the League thrift store Maureen discovered designer labels like Dolce and Gabbana and other popular brands like JCrew. Suits that would normally run you several hundred dollars can be found at local thrift stores for a fraction of the cost.

Keep in mind when you are shopping for an interview suit, make sure you are dressing for the job you want. If you are looking for an office position, wear the kind of clothing current employees wear.

It's a great idea to call the Human Resources department and ask if there is a dress code. If you are going to a job fair, most experts will advise you to be sure your clothes fit you well, are not overly trendy, and look professional.

With the fifty dollars Maureen had to spend, she purchased three jackets, one shirt and one skirt.

Keep in mind, inventory at thrift stores is priced so well, it sells quickly. So visit your favorite thrift store often, as new items are put out weekly.

Good luck on the job hunt.