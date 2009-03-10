Speak Out: School Budget Cuts

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Once upon a time being a teacher was a safe profession,

But teachers are now being sacrificed... their jobs being put on the chopping block.

Recently CMS superintendent Peter Gorman sat down with our WBTV editorial board.

He talked about the challenges of slashing up to 90 million dollars from next year's budget.

Tough decision, he said, but up to 500 teachers being let go would help balance the numbers.

When finding 90-million... clearly... some things have to go.

We understand that.

But when we asked what the "sacred cows" are...

You know... the things school board and Gorman would never eliminate...

Three examples he gave were...

Middle school athletics, free transportation and a teacher mentor program and we are sure there are many, many more.

We believe Gorman -- and board members -- should go through the budget again.

Take a second look at those "sacred cows".

Ask...are they more important than saving a teacher's job?

We also believe-- this is where you come in - you, the community should get involved.

It's your tax dollars being spent.

If you don't like the decisions being made, speak out about this budget process.

Let your voice be heard.

Gorman says one of his main fears is losing qualified teachers because of a bad economy.

Bottom line, nothing should stand in the way of keeping talented educators.

Gorman says one of his main fears is losing qualified teachers because of a bad economy.

Bottom line, nothing should stand in the way of keeping talented educators.