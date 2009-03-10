Christine Sperow is an award-winning journalist and anchors WBTV News This Morning with John Carter, as well as WBTV News at Noon.

Christine and John have co-anchored together since 2009 bringing morning viewers the most reliable news, weather and traffic updates weekday mornings from 4:30-9:00 a.m. Their news experience, warm personalities and chemistry have helped make the morning show the top morning newscast in the Charlotte market. WBTV News This Morning has been nominated for four Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, winning Best Morning Newscast in 2011 and 2013. The entire morning team won TV News Anchor Team of the Year in 2015 by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC). Christine also received a RTDNAC nomination for TV News Anchor of the Year in 2013, getting second place.

Christine came to WBTV from Raycom sister-station KLTV in Tyler, Texas, where she was the 5 p.m. anchor and reporter. While at KLTV Christine traveled on-assignment to Africa, anchored wall-to-wall coverage of the devastation of Hurricane Ike in the region, traveled to the U.S. Army base in Fort Polk, La. to interview East Texas soldiers going to war, and covered the opening of the Bill Clinton Presidential Library in Arkansas. She has interviewed the likes of then-Senator Barack Obama during his first presidential campaign and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Christine was honored by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters as the 2008 Best Anchor which recognizes excellence in anchoring, live reporting and covering breaking news. She also received the Best Anchor Team award in 2007. She is most proud of her reporting work including an Emmy Award for her report on organ donation, and how a Charlotte man got a life-saving kidney transplant from his wife. She earned Best General Assignment report in 2008 from the National Association of Black Journalists for a story about a cemetery that still segregated blacks from being buried with whites. Prior to KLTV, Christine worked at WABG-TV in Greenville, Mississippi where she was the main anchor for their 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Christine is married to William Sperow and they have a daughter, Camryn (8), and son, William III (6). Christine's children were both born prematurely. Her daughter was born at 32 weeks. Her son was born at 28 weeks and spent three months in the NICU. Both of her children are now doing very well and thriving. But so many other children in the same situation have had to endure invasive surgeries and long-term care. In 2010, Christine and her family were named the "ambassador family" for the March of Dimes Foothills Division in Hickory, N.C. Christine continues to be a dedicated supporter of the March of Dimes to provide hope for other babies who are born too soon. At WBTV, Christine also leads the campaign to help raise money for children fighting pediatric cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Charlotte has raised more than one million dollars in its first two years! During the 2017 campaign, tickets to win the Dream Home sold out in record time (20 days!) raising another 1.15 million dollars for St. Jude patients.

Christine and her family attend Calvary Church in Charlotte. She is also a member of the Junior League of Charlotte, the Charlotte Area Association of Black Journalists (CAABJ) and the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Christine loves volunteering in the Charlotte community and speaking to young people.

Christine is a native of Miami, Florida, and is the youngest of six children. Most of her immediate family now resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Christine had a decorated high school volleyball career, receiving a full athletic scholarship to the University of Georgia (Go Dawgs!). She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism from the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, with a minor in Theatre. Christine loves watching sports, especially college football and basketball.

Email: csperow@wbtv.com